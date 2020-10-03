JCC urges gov't to reconsider parliamentary committee chairmanship

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) says it is concerned at the move by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)-led Government to discontinue Opposition chairmanship of some parliamentary committees.

The administration made the announcement last week, that with the exception of the Public Accounts Committee and the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, Parliament's sessional committees will be chaired by JLP MPs.

The move overturns the practice introduced by former prime minister Bruce Golding in 2007 as a means of improving government oversight and transparency.

“The act of removing Opposition members from the leadership of several committees of the parliament, in our view, runs contrary to the objective of enhancing governance, and the ideal provision of checks and balances, especially within the context of an overwhelming parliamentary majority,” the JCC argued in a statement to the media today.

“The JCC therefore calls on the government to revisit its decision to change the leadership arrangements for the oversight committees and to retain and strengthen the recent mechanism of appointing Opposition members to lead these committees. This will help to engender collaboration, minimise cynicism and safeguard the integrity of the parliamentary system,” it said.

The JCC argued too, that in view of the government's charge to eliminate corruption which has historically challenged Jamaica's governance structure, the principles of accountability, transparency and probity must be encouraged and consideration given for them to be constitutionally enshrined.

“We trust that the government will reconsider this decision on the oversight committees in order to maintain confidence in the integrity of the parliament,” the council said.

The JCC is an umbrella group comprising the Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands in the Province of the West Indies, Jamaica Baptist Union, Roman Catholic Church, Methodist Church, United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, Moravian Church, Salvation Army, African Methodist Episcopal church, African Methodist Episcopal Zion, Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Society of Friends (Quakers), Church Women United, and YMCA.

Its current president is Rev Newton Dixon.