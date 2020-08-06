JCDC Westmoreland celebrates Jamaica 58

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Westmoreland Office, will host its Jamaica Festival 58 Independence concert today, starting at 1:00 pm at the Independence Park in Savanna-la-Mar, in the parish.

Former festival song winner Roy Rayon, along with several schools in the parish, including Mount Airy Primary, Georges Plain Primary, Manning's School and Frome Technical High School, are set to perform at the event.

Independence Day activities kicked off at 10:00 this morning with a civic ceremony at Independence Park.

Among the attendees were Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Councillor Bertel Moore, who gave the welcome, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western Dwayne Vaz, who delivered a message from the leader of the opposition Dr Peter Phillips and Councillor for the Frome Division, Rudolph Uter, who delivered the Prime Minister's message.

Custos of Westmoreland Rev Hartley Perrin delivered Governor General Sir Patrick Allen's message.

According to organisers of the concert, there will be “limited seating” for patrons attending the event.

“It will be a first-come, first-serve basis for admission to the concert this afternoon, once the chairs under the tents are all occupied, no one else will be admitted,” Coretta Spence, JCDC Westmoreland parish manager, told OBSERVER ONLINE, stressing that it will be a “no mask, no entry" event.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that organisers are expecting about 100 patrons.

Rosalee Wood