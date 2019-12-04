JCF High Command hails Tesha Miller conviction

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is hailing the news of the guilty conviction of reputed gangster, Tesha Miller, as a victory for the island's law enforcement.

Miller was found guilty of being an accessory - before and after the fact – in relation to the 2008 murder of the then Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) Chairman, Douglas Chambers.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson had high praise for “the hardworking men and women of the constabulary as well as the Prosecution who worked assiduously on the case to ensure that justice would ultimately be delivered.”

“This guilty verdict is a major victory for the work of the entire Criminal Investigations Branch. It underscores the improvement in the quality of cases being prepared by our investigators and presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Commissioner Anderson said.

Meanwhile, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, insisted that he remained confident in the work of the investigators and that of the justice system.

“This verdict sends the important message to the criminal underworld that, regardless of how long it takes, we will continue to pursue you and the justice system – though imperfect – will catch up with you,” Bailey said.

The High Command added that it remains confident in the quality of the cases that have been prepared in several other major gang-related cases that are currently before the courts.