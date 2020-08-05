KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has arrested 256 people over the past year thanks to the work of its Specialized Operations Branch.

In a statement today, JCF said that since its inception almost a year ago, the branch has made significant strides in the apprehension of top-tier criminals, the seizure of illegal weapons and the overall reduction in crime across the island.

According to Superintendent Howard Chambers, the officer in charge of operations and training at the branch, the operations in the past year have targeted 40 of the nation's deadliest gangs. Chambers noted that many of the operations were intelligence-driven.

The JCF said the operations have yielded:

• The seizure of 52 firearms—six of which were high-powered rifles

• The seizure of 1152 assorted rounds of ammunition

• The arrest of 256 individuals, 76 of whom were wanted for various crimes and eight others who were considered high-value targets.

“We are confident that with continuous collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and infusing of critical resources in the intelligence unit by extension the JCF will ultimately dismantle these gangs,” Chambers said.

The police are encouraging members of the public to assist in dismantling dangerous gangs by reporting crime or any suspicious activities to the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.