JCF Specialised Operations Branch gets first ministerial visit on first anniversary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The newly formed Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Specialised Operations Branch had its first ministerial visit today at Harman Barracks in Kingston.

In attendance was Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, as well as other senior officers and dignitaries, for the tour of the Joint Information Operations and Command Centre (JIOCC) and other facilities at the branch.

These include a Criminal Investigations Unit, Specialised Operations Intelligence Unit, Logistics and Administration, the JIOCC, Special Weapons and Tactics, among others.

The police's corporate communications unit said to date, the branch has seen significant upgrades in equipment, expansion of the facility, growing human resource, and advancement in technology in partnership with the JCF's Technology Branch.

Head of the Specialised Operations Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Warren Clarke, noted in his address that the branch has come a long way and thanked the minister for the government's commitment to providing the necessary funding to effect real transformation of the JCF.

“Building a formation from the ground up is never easy; to build a new culture of performance, professionalism, discipline, accountability in values of ethics on one hand and restoring and maintaining an approximately 100 year old plant on the other, work remains in progress as we simultaneously transform yet another component of the force, while providing essential security service to the people of Jamaica,” said Clarke.

Meanwhile, Dr Chang reiterated the government's commitment to funding the development and modernisation of the JCF.

“The government is committed to maintaining a substantial level of investment in the police force until we get it where it should be,” he said.

“The police force has done good work...the investment is to bring about change in the facility, the equipment and to ensure you have a force for good that is capable of dealing with criminals today.”

Anderson thanked the team at the branch, who he stated has the will and the support required to move the force in the right direction.

“When we speak of transformation, it is not a theoretical thing nor is it a re-labelling. There are real changes taking place. It is a lot of work for a short period of time and while we do this modernisation work, we are also highly operational,” he said.

He added that the transformation of the branch is one of approximately six formations of the force that have so far been reformed.

In 2019, Dr Chang announced changes to be made to the management and structure of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, which included the reorganisation of the then Mobile Reserve Division.

Since its formation, over 50 firearms have been seized as well as more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition, and the arrest of 256 individuals of which more than 70 were designated as wanted by the police.