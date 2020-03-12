JCF activates COVID-19 response plan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) yesterday activated its coronavirus (COVID 19) standard operation procedure (SOP) following confirmation of the second case of the virus in the island.

Under the SOP the first set of supplies were distributed to police units islandwide based on a risk assessment priority matrix.

A senior police official told OBSERVER ONLINE that in the last month the JCF has been preparing for COVID-19 by acquiring supplies such as sanitizers, equipment for frontline responders, and key departments. The force also acquired gloves, masks and cleaning agents.

According to the senior official, the JCF is using a three-pronged approach to COVID-19 sensitization, training and communication.

“This has started and so far more than 300 cops have been sensitised and approximately 100 trained,” said the senior official.

“The JCF made a decision to train at least six groups of 25 persons as core responders. The rationale is that the force will not be able, and it is not necessary, to give everyone hazmat suits and the other equipment needed. Hence it is better to train and fully equip these teams to respond to high risk situations,” added the JCF official.

In the meantime, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson, in a video message to the men and women under his command, yesterday urged them to stand firm in the face of the COVID-19 threat.

“As law enforcement officers and first responders, it is in these situations that the nation looks to us for leadership, guidance and reassurance,” said Anderson.

“I want to emphasise that even as you seek to protect others, care should be exercised in your interactions with the public. Continue to be guided by the medical bulletins and always practice proper handwashing and basic hygiene.

“Since the JCF became aware of the COVID-19, we have been working assiduously with key stakeholders to ensure that we are adequately prepared for the eventuality that the virus is confirmed in Jamaica. In light of the first confirmed case we have now activated our response plan,” Anderson told the cops as he detailed aspects of the SOP.

The commissioner urged the cops to be compassionate in their response to persons who might be ill.

“Due care must be exercised as we restrict movement or exercise our responsibilities under the Quarantine Act. These are our mothers and fathers, our colleagues and friends. Treat everyone with the dignity they deserve,” added Anderson.

The police commissioner promised the men and women under his command that he would continue to provide them with regular updates on COVID-19 and urged them to take their information from official sources.

“The people of Jamaica are counting on us to protect them and that is what we will do,” declared Anderson in the three-minute long video.

Arthur Hall