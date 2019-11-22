JCF announces activities for Police Week
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) today announced a list of activities as part of its annual Police Week from Monday, November 25 to Sunday, December 1.
On Monday, Commanding officers and their team will join different schools across the island for devotion. Then each head station will facilitate the public in learning more about the police.
The head police stations across the island are: Savanna-la-Mar, Lucea, Freeport, Falmouth, St Ann's Bay, Port Maria, Port Antonio, Black River, Mandeville, May Pen, Half Way Tree, Hunts Bay, Denham Town, Central, Constant Spring, Morant Bay, Greater Portmore, and Spanish Town.
On Wednesday, November 27, JCF members will be engaging communities in conversations and devising strategies to make communities safe.
On Friday the JCF will host 'Run-A-Boat, which the Force says will be a major community interaction day that enables members of the JCF engage citizens as they “build trust and confidence in the ability of the police to keep them safe.”
Police Week will end with church services across the island. Services will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in St James; the New Testament Assembly Church of God in Port Antonio, Portland; St James Methodist Church; Sevens Road in May Pen, Clarendon; Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Slipe Pen Road, Kingston 5; and at the Yallahs New Testament Church of God, Yallahs main road in St Thomas.
According to the JCF, the activities represent the refocusing of its operations so that Jamaicans understand that the police are a force for good that operates within the rule of law, with respect for all citizens, with one aim — to keep them safe.
