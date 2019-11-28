JCF awards long-serving members

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson today presented 106 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with medals for long service and good conduct.

In his greetings at the presentation ceremony, held at the Police Officers' Club, Major General Anderson told the awardees, "I commend and congratulate you all. Continue to inspire your colleagues and the public... Serve with pride, show respect to all and be advocates for the rule of law.”

"When I took over the leadership of this organization, it was evident that there was more we could do to uplift, celebrate and recognise the service of our members,” Anderson said, explaining the vision behind the awards ceremony.

Detective Sergeant Ameen Walters, who has served the JCF for more than 26 years, expressed his feeling about being recognised.

“It is indeed a proud moment, it is a pleasure to be a part of this moment that will go down in history,” Walters said.

In addition to the long serving awardees, special citations were given to the JCF's funeral coordinator, District Constable Vincent Case and the longest-serving canine, Tim.

The JCF noted that collectively the recipients have 2000 years of hard work and sacrifice within the Force.

The awards ceremony seeks to celebrate, highlight, encourage and inspire others with their vision, leadership and service,” JCF said.