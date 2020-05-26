JCF did not attempt to shutdown Verzuz battle, says promoter
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Promoter Sharon Burke says no attempt was made by the police to shutdown Saturday night's in-studio clash between dancehall artistes Bounty Killa and Beenie Man.
The two artistes faced off in the very popular Verzuz battle created by American producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland.
The clash was momentarily interrupted when police officers entered the studio, prompting Beenie Man to announce that the performance was being live-streamed to over 400, 000 people worldwide.
“The police were just passing to check on us and when they came in, I think everyone misunderstood the moment,” said Burke.
Burke, who was speaking during a radio interview on Nationwide News Network, said no attempt was made by the officers to shut the show down.
“I must congratulate the Jamaica Constabulary Force…they were just checking on us,” she said, adding that the officers also returned after the event ended to ensure that everything was fine.
The two-hour long live stream, which began at 7:00 pm, lasted well past the 8:00 pm curfew, which the Government announced in response to the COVID-19 crisis in the island.
