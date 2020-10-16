JCF focused on dismantling gangs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continues to focus on dismantling criminal gangs.
He noted that the ongoing operations are intended to “degrade gangs sufficiently to the point where they don't just splinter into other gangs but we take out enough of them that they are rendered ineffective”.
“That process continues. We have an ongoing drive at the moment with specific operations, which are going to unfold as the results come in,” he said.
Anderson, who was addressing a digital press conference yesterday, said that the use of technology has been critical in interrupting migratory criminal activity.
“What you see is free movement of persons [where] they will go and do something and come back right away… They are not displaced; they just have a wider operating area and we are seeing that. That is the value of cameras along routes. That is the value of what we are doing on the roads and routes to intercept people,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the police commissioner said that every precaution is being taken to safeguard personnel against COVID-19.
He said that 280 cops are currently in quarantine, and a small number have tested positive for the virus.
