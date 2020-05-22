JCF hosts first drone training course

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says as part of its continued push towards modernisation, officers from the Clarendon Police Division have completed their first training course on unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), popularly called drones.

The JCF said the course, which ran from May 11 – May 20, will upskill its members and boost the organisation's responsive capabilities.

The course is part of efforts to modernise the JCF.

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, in April, had announced that his ministry has been investing in the resources required for modernisation.

“We have invested in the physical working conditions of our police officers, we have invested extensively in modern technology, we are modernising the fleet, and we are putting in place appropriate maintenance programmes to preserve our assets. I can assure you that as these measures come together, Jamaica will have a well-managed, efficiently operated police force, that will be able to tackle crime, and maintain public safety and good order,” Chang said.