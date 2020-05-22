JCF hosts first drone training course
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says as part of its continued push towards modernisation, officers from the Clarendon Police Division have completed their first training course on unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), popularly called drones.
The JCF said the course, which ran from May 11 – May 20, will upskill its members and boost the organisation's responsive capabilities.
The course is part of efforts to modernise the JCF.
Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, in April, had announced that his ministry has been investing in the resources required for modernisation.
“We have invested in the physical working conditions of our police officers, we have invested extensively in modern technology, we are modernising the fleet, and we are putting in place appropriate maintenance programmes to preserve our assets. I can assure you that as these measures come together, Jamaica will have a well-managed, efficiently operated police force, that will be able to tackle crime, and maintain public safety and good order,” Chang said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy