JCF investigating social media kidnapping 'prank' video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it is investigating a social media video portraying a young woman being abducted by four men, one of them reportedly her boyfriend, as a prank.

The force said it “strongly” condemned the production and circulation of kidnapping pranks, “particularly at a time in our society when such matters are a significant national security concern”.

In the video, the woman is seen walking on a road before she is grabbed and pulled into the vehicle with four men who then threaten to “kill her”. They later reveal that it is a prank and she is seen holding her head down as she cries.

However, a short while ago, the JCF said, “Such social media publicity stunts aimed at garnering followers and 'likes', must be strongly discouraged because, among other negatives, they trivialize the trauma victims have experienced and — in the long run — desensitizing the public to these acts when they see them.”

The constabulary further warned social media users that there are legal implications of such activity under the Cyber Crimes Act adding that when brought to its attention, it will enforce these laws.

The video which circulated on social media yesterday has been the subject of public backlash as several members of the public took to Twitter to express their shock.

One user tweeted, “A kidnapping prank?!??!? IN JAMAICA?!?!? IN 2020?!??! So after they watched the recording and saw that she was ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED, they still posted it?!?!”

“Kidnapping...prank...inna Jamaica…Is not even break meeda break up wid him. Is done meeda done him. Report him to the police. If him have a work, him job gone. No sah, I would have to shake up his life severely. DISGUSTING!!!!” another user expressed.

Another said, “I can't believe I just seen a video from Jamaica of a man doing a kidnapping prank on his girlfriend like why would you do that to a woman you're supposed to love?!!!”