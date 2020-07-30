JCF launches probe into allegations of rude response by 119 operator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command has launched a probe into claims that a woman who called its emergency 119 number to report a suspected kidnapping was brushed off and rudely treated by the operator who answered the phone.

Head of the police Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the woman who made the allegation has been contacted and the issue is being investigated.

According to Lindsay, based on the findings of the probe, action will be taken as this is not the standard of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“When you contact the police 119 to make a report you should not be turned away,” said Lindsay as she argued that the police are determined to find out what happened.

“If persons had similar experiences and wish to make contact with us, we will be more than willing to investigate and ensure that we have the best representation of the JCF interacting with the public on a daily basis. When people call they should get a pleasant and satisfying response. That is what we are aiming for,” added Lindsay.

A firestorm was ignited on social media platform Twitter over the weekend after a woman posted about her experience trying to report the suspected kidnapping.

“I called 119 to report a potential kidnapping I witnessed, with licence plate information. The operator stopped me and let me know that it made no sense I report this to her, I should call the nearest police station as she cannot assist me,” the woman tweeted.

Other Twitter users were quick to add their opinions on the operation of the police emergency number.

One person tweeted: “The 119 operators need better training.”

“On a serious note, there needs to be a system that ties the emergency contacts together. What's the point of calling the main emergency line if they can't help you effectively?” added another tweet.

Another user claimed that: “Calling 119 is simply a joke in Jamaica, a big joke.”

Brittny Hutchinson