JCF lists control access points for St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising the public of the following control access points and road closures in St Catherine following a lockdown of the parish in light of the growing COVID-19 crisis.

According to the JCF the Control Access Points as at 5:00 am today are:

• Portmore Mall round-a-bout vicinity of the bus stops,

• China Town, Mandela Highway, Central Village,

• Ackee Village/ I 95 round-a-bout,

• Entrance to round-a-bout vicinity of the Spanish Town leg of the East West Highway,

• Entrance to Old Harbour leg of East West Highway,

• Entrance to Angel's Leg of the North South Highway, and

• Entrance to Linstead leg of the North South Highway.

The police said only essential workers and exempted employees with valid identification cards will be allowed through these access points.

The following roads have been closed:

Port Henderson Road (Back Road) vicinity of the round-a-bout at Bayside. Traffic has been diverted onto George Lee Boulevard.

The intersection of Dyke Road and Waterford Drive vicinity of Jamworld. Traffic has been diverted to Portmore Mall access point.

The police noted that the control access and closure points are subject to changes by the ground commanders based on situation on the ground and unfolding circumstances.