JCF observes day of mourning for slain cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness joined members of his close protection team in observing a minute of silence for the two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who were murdered in Spanish Town, St Catherine just over a week ago.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has designated today a “Day of Mourning" for the JCF in honour of Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton who were killed during a police operation in the Horizon Park community.

Superintendent Leon Clunis and another policeman were injured in the attack.

