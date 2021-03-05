JCF officer charged for breach of INDECOM Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Constable Onardo Walker was charged, by summons, with breaches of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Act in relation to an alleged incident of assault committed on July 28, 2018 at Belmont District, Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew.

Following the incident, the commission said Walker was served with a Section 21 notice by an INDECOM Investigator to provide a statement. However, despite numerous requests, Walker failed to provide the statement.

Walker was charged on Tuesday, February 23.

He appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court where the matter was adjourned for mention on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, the INDECOM is reminding police officers that an offence is committed when there is the failure to comply with any lawful requirement of the commission, without lawful justification or excuse.