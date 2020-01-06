JCF says 2019 murder count one of the decade's lowest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says last year's murder count is one of the lowest the country has seen over the last 15 years.

The JCF said the declining numbers in not only murder, but all categories of major crimes over the last decade, are an important reminder that the uptick seen in 2019 is neither a trend nor breaks a trend.

According to the JCF, after decades of increase, the total murders over the 2010-2019 period shows the first decrease by decade since tracking began in the 1960s.

This JCF said is signal of important progress, as the figures are trending in the right direction.