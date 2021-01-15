JCF seizing more guns — Chang
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security says 103 illegal guns and 1,208 rounds of ammunition have been seized since December following the roll out of the ministry’s ‘Give up the Guns’ campaign.
“The illicit trade and sale of firearms by gangsters is still the number one challenge for law enforcement in Jamaica. With the continued help of citizens, we will continue to disrupt gangs and reduce their capacity to unleash violence in our society,” Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said.
The ministry said in December 2020, the police seized 64 firearms, which represents a 52 per cent increase on the 42 seized in December of 2019.
Meanwhile, the ministry noted that for the period January 1 to 12 this year, 41 illegal guns were seized by the police compared to 19 over the corresponding days in January 2020 — an increase of 116 per cent.
The ‘Give up the Guns’ campaign under the Ministry’s ‘Liv Gud’ anti-violence programme is aimed at encouraging citizens to provide information about illegal firearms and ammunitions to Crime Stop.
Chang said under the proposed new Firearm Act, once passed, the penalty for people found with illegal firearm will be significantly increased to ensure this legislative provision brings about the desired outcome of inter alia, deterring criminal activity, curbing lawlessness, sharply reducing crime and violence, and improving public safety.
He said all Jamaicans must play a part in supporting the police in its crime fighting efforts and help to rid the country of illegal guns and ammunitions.
“We will work tirelessly to ensure sustainable peace, public safety and public order throughout the country,” the minister said.
The public are being encouraged to call Crime Stop at 311 or toll free 888-991-4000 or the police emergency number 119 to report illegal activities.
