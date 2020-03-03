JCF to get maintenance software, Chang says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An electronic management system will be put in place to monitor and maintain the general upkeep of police facilities island-wide, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang has announced.

Chang was addressing members of the Diplomatic Corps at Diplomatic Week 2020, held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel this morning.

“We are putting in place a strong facilities maintenance programme, known as I-Request. This will ensure that there is effective maintenance and continuous monitoring, so that we can hold persons accountable. It will be a software, that even I will be able to monitor submissions made from police stations in any part of the island,” Chang said.

A Supplies Requisition System named I-Request was developed by the ministry's Information Technology and Services Branch, to streamline the requisition process within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The system will allow designated officers to request essential items such as, furniture, equipment, office and general supplies, required by facilities across the island. I-Request's functions are expected to ensure that police facilities are better resourced to further enhance service delivery.

According to the ministry, the software development phase has been completed and the ministry said it is now moving to identify a police station within the Corporate Area for pilot testing.

The pilot is expected to commence this month.