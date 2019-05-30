JCF to get new fleet of vehicles

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be getting a new, fully equipped fleet of vehicles in order to boost mobility.

He made the announcement during yesterday's opening day of the Jamaica Police Federation's 76th Annual Joint Central Conferences, being held at the Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“The Government of Jamaica took a decision that we will order a fleet of police cars, not [just] cars used for policing. The tenders, I believe, should be out this week or early next week,” he said.

"These police cars will be equipped with global positioning system (GPS) tracking and fleet management.... so the fleet will be well managed, not just in terms of usage but also in terms of repairs, because you will now be able to properly track mileage and adhere to the regiment of maintenance," the Prime Minister noted.

Holness said that the technological infrastructure within the JCF will also be improved.

"I want to put our hard-working policemen and [police] women at ease, that you will have the necessary response capabilities in a much more enhanced way. There is transformation happening in technology within the JCF.

"The Government is spending quite a bit to improve your radio and telecommunications infrastructure. In fact, a major overhaul will take place, and that is already budgeted for – in fact, it starts in this budget – new radios, new towers, enhanced capabilities," he said.

The prime minister further noted that the JCF will receive updated computers as well as station diary digital software.

"I hope that will start this year, because we have made a budget for that as well," he said.

Holness lauded members of the JCF for their hard work and dedication.

"It is indeed a great privilege for me to address the hard-working, brave, dedicated, loyal, committed men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, who protect us, who go above and beyond the call of duty," he said.

“I am extending my best wishes and prayers for speedy recovery to the two policemen who were injured recently in May Pen. I want to encourage you to keep the faith, be strong, be brave; you are the force for good”, he added.

The conference, which brings together, police officers and key national security stakeholders, concludes on May 30.