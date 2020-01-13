JCF to train members to handle domestic violence reports

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it will be placing greater emphasis on training and educating members of the force and other stakeholders to recognise and handle domestic violence related matters in keeping with legislation.

“Our officers in the JCF understand that domestic violence is one of those activities that can lead to major crimes and early intervention is necessary to save lives,” the JCF said in a statement this afternoon.

The JCF's statement follows the murder of two women on Sunday by their partners, one of whom was a member of the security forces.

The JCF called the issue of domestic violence a “persistent problem” that has negatively impacted Jamaica's crime statistics.

As such it urged citizens to utilise the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres that were established to deal with all cases of domestic dispute.

Contact the Domestic Violence Intervention (ICARE) Centres:

Constant Spring at 876-702-5120 or 876-702-5121

Matilda's Corner at 876-978-6003 or the nearest police station.