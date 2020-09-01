JCF urges the public to adhere to Disaster Risk Management Act
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has intensified its enforcement of the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act and is urging members of the public to abide by the restrictions.
“The public is hereby reminded that all members of the JCF are authorised officers and are authorised to enforce the measures of the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Orders made thereunder whenever breaches are detected,” the JCF said in a statement.
According to the JCF, if a member of the public fails to comply with the direction of an authorised officer, that individual has committed a breach of section 27(1)(b) of the Disaster Risk Management Act, and is liable to prosecution under section 52(b) of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
These breaches include, but are not limited to:
1. Not wearing a mask in public places
2. Not maintaining social distancing,
3. Breaching curfew Orders,
4. Unauthorised gatherings and events exceeding the authorised numbers
5. Protocols governing funerals and burials
6. Protocols governing beaches and rivers.
The JCF statement comes after the arrest yesterday of 10 people in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew for not wearing masks in a public space.
