JCF wants statement from citizens with evidence of traffic violations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging citizens with evidence of traffic violations to come forward to make statements.

The JCF, in a series of tweets earlier today, said this will assist with its investigation of offences.



This follows an incident yesterday where the driver of a coaster bus branded 'Stainless' was caught on camera making an illegal turn on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.



The bus was later removed from its route and the driver reportedly questioned by the police.



“The JCF commends citizens who send us images and videos of traffic infractions, however, we are imploring these individuals to come forward with the footage so that a statement can be taken,” the JCF said in the tweets.



It said this will also assist in solidifying cases brought before the court as the footage has to be authenticated by either the creator or a witness of the traffic violation.



“If the police do not have the maker of the footage, it cannot be put into evidence by merely stating it was taken from the Internet. There would be no connection between the making of the video and the officer who received it from the Internet, hence the need for the witness/maker,” the JCF said.



It said the footage, however, does point the police to the areas that need attention and encouraged citizens to continue sharing images and videos in what they described as a 'partnership' to maintain public safety.

Kelsey Thomas