JCF's Criminal Records Office to relocate
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says the Criminal Records Office (CRO) will be relocating to 56 Duke Street in downtown, Kingston on Monday, February 1.
JCF said to facilitate the reopening, special arrangements and adjustments have been put in place to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
· Opening hours will be Mondays to Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. On Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm.
· Applicants will be required to make their payment at any tax office, then contact the CRO to share their receipt number and schedule an appointment.
· All applicants must wear masks and will be subjected to temperature checks and sanitization of hands.
· Same day processing of applications have been suspended until further notice.
The JCF said people may call, Whatsapp or text:
· Kingston 876 224-1011
· Summit Subsite, St James 876 224-1012
· May Pen, Clarendon 876 224-1014
· Pompano Bay, St Mary 876 975-5066
The JCF urged applicants to have their receipt number readily available to quote when making the appointment.
