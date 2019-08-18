JCF's summer camp in Salt Spring, St James ends

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The four-week Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) children's summer camp in Salt Spring, St James, ended on August 16, with 120 children from the area benefiting from the initiative.

There are plans by the JCF to replicate the camp at other volatile communities in the parish, the police hierarchy said.

The camp began on Monday, July 22 at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant school, in Montego Bay, and forms part of social intervention efforts by the St James Police Division.

Children from six to 17 years of age were targeted and were engaged in educational and extracurricular activities, as well as motivational talks, geared at promoting proper etiquette and positive values and attitudes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant School, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, said the summer camp represents the JCF's commitment to establish a meaningful relationship between communities and the police.

“This is really the JCF believing in you as the community of Salt Spring and you as the children of Salt Spring. This is how we see our role as police officers…so we can make people's lives better,” the Commissioner added.

He commended residents for their commitment to maintaining the sense of peace that now exists in the community.

“We at the JCF appreciate the sort of commitment the community has made to peace, and building the relationship that we have over the past few months. The community has bought into this and we are doing great things together and this camp is one of those community activities,” the Commissioner said.

“This is not a short term relationship that we are building here. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon and we are going to be here with you for the long haul and we will also be replicating this in other communities here in St. James and also in other parishes,” he noted.