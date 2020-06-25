JCHS calls for more COVID-19 protocols for visitors

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society (JCHS) is calling on the Government to require a valid COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel to the country.

In a statement today, the JCHS expressed concern at the number of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the country reopened its borders.

“Whilst we understand the need to reopen the business and tourism sectors, we are concerned that more should be done to mitigate the health risk to the population,” the statement said.

The association also expressed concern about whether the country's health care systems can “cope with the number and severity of illness caused by visitors and residents who do not know their Sars-CoV-2 status until they enter the island.”

“Do visitors to the island have travel insurance to medivac them home?” the statement added.

The JCHS said it supported the requirement for both nationals and non-national travellers to acquire a Travel Authorisation document for entry to Jamaica.

It noted that the results of the COVID-19 test should be included in the information provided by visitors applying for Travel Authorisation.