JCHS calls for more COVID-19 protocols for visitors
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society (JCHS) is calling on the Government to require a valid COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel to the country.
In a statement today, the JCHS expressed concern at the number of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the country reopened its borders.
“Whilst we understand the need to reopen the business and tourism sectors, we are concerned that more should be done to mitigate the health risk to the population,” the statement said.
The association also expressed concern about whether the country's health care systems can “cope with the number and severity of illness caused by visitors and residents who do not know their Sars-CoV-2 status until they enter the island.”
“Do visitors to the island have travel insurance to medivac them home?” the statement added.
The JCHS said it supported the requirement for both nationals and non-national travellers to acquire a Travel Authorisation document for entry to Jamaica.
It noted that the results of the COVID-19 test should be included in the information provided by visitors applying for Travel Authorisation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy