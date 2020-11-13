JCSA condemns killing of correctional officer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) says it is saddened to learn of the tragic death of a correctional officer who was murdered by an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre today.

The JCSA said it is aware of the risks that correctional officers face in carrying out their duties on a daily basis and said it stands ready to provide the necessary support that may be required, particularly in circumstances like these.

“We urge the management of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to ensure that adequate protective measures are put in place and closely monitored in order to prevent the recurrence of these incidents,” the association said.

It added that, “We will be seeking a meeting with the head of the department to have further dialogue on security and other related matters.”

The JCSA expressed condolences to the family of the slain officer and said it stands in solidarity with its brothers and sisters in the DCS.

The association expressed hopes that the perpetrator of this brutal act will be brought to justice swiftly.