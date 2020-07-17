JC Hutchinson apologises for 'errors of judgment'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries JC Hutchinson has apologised for what he said were errors in judgment in relation to the Holland Estate land deal.

In a statement today, Hutchinson said his actions were never designed for his personal benefit, but “arose out of a conviction that strong and decisive action was necessary to preserve the Holland Estate lands”.

Allegations surfaced earlier this month that Holland Producers leased over 1,400 acres of land from SCJ Holdings in an unsolicited request from Hutchinson. The allegations said the deal was brokered because of a personal relationship between the minister and one of the directors of the company.

In his apology, Hutchinson said that without strong and decisive action he believed that the estate faced real risks of being overtaken by squatters and stray animals.

“I therefore acted out of my perception that the proper course of having the Agro Investment Corporation handle the transaction to small farmers, would have been ineffective. I was wrong. The course of action I chose cannot be defended,” the statement added.

The apology came just minutes after it was announced that Prime Minister Andrew Holness relieved Hutchinson of his responsibilities in the ministry, effective immediately.