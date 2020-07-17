JC Hutchinson out
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has relieved JC Hutchinson of his responsibilities in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries effective immediately.
Minister Leslie Campbell will be assigned to the ministry as minister without portfolio.
This announcement comes as Hutchinson recently came under-pressure over the Holland Estate controversy.
Holness said the decision was made after consultation with the portfolio minister, Audley Shaw, and Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence.
Holness said that following the discussions, he was satisfied that the intent of Hutchinson's actions — to make former sugar farm lands available to small farmers — were in keeping with government policy.
He said, however, there were breaches of established procedures in implementation to provide for transparency, competition and disclosure.
The prime minister also issued the following instructions:
- The Holland Estate lands should be immediately turned over to the Agricultural Investment Corporation (AIC) without prejudice to the small farmers who have entered into occupancy arrangements in good faith.
- Steps should be taken to terminate any arrangements that allow for non-farm commercial operations on the lands. Any future commercial opportunities on these lands should be advertised and tendered in accordance with government guidelines.
- The Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) is to immediately cease all land transactions that may be in progress including divestments and leases, pending a review by the Cabinet to ensure the procedures followed for proposed transactions are in accordance with government policies.
- The SCJ is to provide a historical listing of all land transactions over the last decade including divestments and leases, with a disclosure of counter-parties and beneficial owners.
- Shaw should review the operation and governance of the Rural Agricultural Development Agency to ensure there are no other undisclosed connected-party arrangements in the implementation of any of its programmes, and where such relationships are discovered, to take the necessary action to ensure they are removed.
