JC Hutchinson out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has relieved JC Hutchinson of his responsibilities in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries effective immediately.

Minister Leslie Campbell will be assigned to the ministry as minister without portfolio.

This announcement comes as Hutchinson recently came under-pressure over the Holland Estate controversy.

Holness said the decision was made after consultation with the portfolio minister, Audley Shaw, and Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence.

Holness said that following the discussions, he was satisfied that the intent of Hutchinson's actions — to make former sugar farm lands available to small farmers — were in keeping with government policy.

He said, however, there were breaches of established procedures in implementation to provide for transparency, competition and disclosure.

The prime minister also issued the following instructions: