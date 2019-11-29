JC are 2019 Manning Cup champions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica College (JC) won a record 27th Manning Cup title with a hard fought 5-4 penalty win over St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) after battling to a nil all draw in regulation time at the National Stadium this afternoon. In a repeat of the 2017 final JC emerged victorious over STATHS with an identical 5-4 penalty score line. More information later. Howard Walker

