JC player rushed to hospital after lightning strike

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica College (JC) player has been rushed to hospital after a bolt of lightning struck during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup fixture against Wolmer's Boys' School at Stadium East a short while ago.

The player, Terrence Francis, was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

It is understood that the incident occurred in the 84th minute of the contest, when four players collapsed — two from each team.

Referee Karl Tyrell called off the contest and the four players were attended to, but Francis's condition appeared more serious.

Jamaica College's Head Coach Davion Ferguson confirmed the unfortunate situation and told Jamaica Observer Online that the JC second player later complained of chest pains and was prepped to be taken to the hospital, also.

