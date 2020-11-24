JDF advises of training exercise in Lydford, St Ann

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting training exercises in and around the Lydford Community in St Ann this Wednesday and Thursday.

The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger.

Residents are asked not to interfere with and/or move training aides.

In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, please report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may also contact the JDF.