JDF advises of training exercise in Titchfield, Portland

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is announcing that it will be conducting training exercises in and around the Titchfield area of Portland this week, Monday October 26, 2020 to Friday October 30, 2020.

It said the exercises will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger to residents.

"There is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers," the JDF said. "And residents are asked not to interfere with and/or move training aides.”

The defence force added that residents are asked to report any finds of unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia to the JDF headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area are also asked to contact the JDF headquarters.