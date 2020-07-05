JDF alerts members of the public to fake social media message

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising members of the public that a post doing the rounds on social media, claiming that there will be a recruitment exercise tomorrow, is fake.

The post, which is being circulated on WhatsApp, states that the JDF will be having exams starting on Monday at Up Park Camp and individuals are to bring their IDs, TRNs, NIS, birth certificates, pens and pencils.

But the JDF says the post is untrue and people should not turn up at Up Park Camp as no such activity is scheduled.

Major Basil Jarrett, JDF civil military cooperation officer said, "we saw the post on social media but there is no such activity happening”.