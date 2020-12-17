JDF brings Christmas cheer to veterans

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) along with the Royal Air Forces Association Jamaica 580 Branch, yesterday, prepared and distributed food packages as part of its annual Christmas treat in honour of veterans.

The event was held at Curphey Place, Swallowfield in Kingston.

"Under normal circumstances the event would draw a large gathering; however, this scaled-down version of the event reflected the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, '' the JDF said.