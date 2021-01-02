JDF call-out delivers positive results

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says for the month of December, its reserve arm, known as the Jamaica National Reserve (JNR), was on a national call-out, and statistics have shown evidence of a reduction in criminal activity when compared to previous years.

The call-out was implemented to enhance the JDF's support for the maintenance of law and order, and to create a safe and secure environment for Jamaicans as they engaged in the activities of the festive season, the JDF said.

“The JNR service members were deployed across the island, along with the regular force, and worked collaboratively with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on all activities and operations.

“The JDF is pleased that the deployment of its members contributed to an atmosphere of safety, cheer and goodwill during the festive season. We will continue to provide security assurance and strong support to the JCF in the fight against criminality, particularly during this period of heightened threats and the continued negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the JDF said.