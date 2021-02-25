JDF clarifies unauthorised JNSC recruitment voice note
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says a voice note being circulated on social media, encouraging people to register in the JDF's Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) did not originate from the JDF and was not officially endorsed.
The JDF said it is not currently engaged in a recruiting drive, “as we are awaiting the outcome of the budgetary approval process, at which point we will determine the extent to which we will proceed with recruiting.”
However, the JDF said it was heartened by the many young Jamaicans who are eager to offer service to the nation and urged individuals to be guided by the facts about the JNSC.
According to the JDF, the JNSC is a distinct category from the regular force and the reserve force, recognised separately in the Defence Act.
It is a short term programme focused on training and development over a one-year period.
“This short service engagement is designed to develop the persons enlisted in many respects, making them significantly more employable, preparing them for possible entrepreneurial pursuits, enhancing their knowledge, awareness, consciousness, values, self-esteem, and making them more rounded citizens with a vested interest in individual and national success,” the statement noted.
Potential entrants to the JNSC must be between the ages of 18 - 23 years.
Candidates who complete the application form will be contacted with instructions on the next steps, the statement added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy