JDF clarifies unauthorised JNSC recruitment voice note

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says a voice note being circulated on social media, encouraging people to register in the JDF's Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) did not originate from the JDF and was not officially endorsed.

The JDF said it is not currently engaged in a recruiting drive, “as we are awaiting the outcome of the budgetary approval process, at which point we will determine the extent to which we will proceed with recruiting.”

However, the JDF said it was heartened by the many young Jamaicans who are eager to offer service to the nation and urged individuals to be guided by the facts about the JNSC.

According to the JDF, the JNSC is a distinct category from the regular force and the reserve force, recognised separately in the Defence Act.

It is a short term programme focused on training and development over a one-year period.

“This short service engagement is designed to develop the persons enlisted in many respects, making them significantly more employable, preparing them for possible entrepreneurial pursuits, enhancing their knowledge, awareness, consciousness, values, self-esteem, and making them more rounded citizens with a vested interest in individual and national success,” the statement noted.

Potential entrants to the JNSC must be between the ages of 18 - 23 years.

Candidates who complete the application form will be contacted with instructions on the next steps, the statement added.