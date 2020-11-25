JDF conducting training exercises in St Ann, Clarendon this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has advised that it will be conducting training exercises in St Ann and Clarendon over the weekend.

According to the JDF, the training exercises will take place in and around the Gimme-Me-Bit area in Clarendon on Friday and in the Moneague area in St Ann on Saturday.

The JDF assured residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger.

Residents are also asked not to interfere with and/or move training aides.

“In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, please report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone (876) 960-8776,” the JDF said.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at (876) 960-8776.