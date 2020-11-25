JDF conducting training exercises in St Ann, Clarendon this weekend
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has advised that it will be conducting training exercises in St Ann and Clarendon over the weekend.
According to the JDF, the training exercises will take place in and around the Gimme-Me-Bit area in Clarendon on Friday and in the Moneague area in St Ann on Saturday.
The JDF assured residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger.
Residents are also asked not to interfere with and/or move training aides.
“In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, please report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone (876) 960-8776,” the JDF said.
Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at (876) 960-8776.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy