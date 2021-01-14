JDF conducting training exercises in several parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting training exercises in sections of St Thomas, St Catherine, Clarendon, Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Kingston and St Andrew over the period January 15 - 17.

The JDF advised residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger.

Residents are urged not to interfere with and/or move training aides.

In the event that military training equipment is found, residents should report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960-8776.