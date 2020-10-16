JDF conducts live firing at Green Bay Range

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting live firing at the Green Bay Range in St Catherine tomorrow, October 17.

The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers during this exercise; but says every effort must be made to secure livestock during this period.

The JDF also urges residents not to interfere with or move caution signs or flags.

In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, please report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960–8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960–8776.