JDF conducts live firing at Twickenham Park Range, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica —The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting live firing exercises at the Twickenham Park Gallery Range, in St Catherine, over the period Monday, March 1 to Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers, however, they are asked to secure livestock until the end of the training and also not to interfere with and/or move security flags and notifications.

In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, the JDF is urging that it is reported to their headquarters at telephone number 960 –8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may also contact the JDF.