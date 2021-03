JDF conducts live firing at Twickenham Park Range, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conductinglive firing exercisesattheTwickenham Park Gallery Range, in St Catherine, over the periodMonday, March1 to Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence ofthe soldiers, however, theyare askedto secure livestock until the end of the trainingand alsonot to interfere with and/or movesecurity flags and notifications.

In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, theJDF is urging that it is reported to their headquarters at telephone number 960–8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers intheir area may also contact the JDF.