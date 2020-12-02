JDF conducts training exercise in St Ann and St Mary

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be conducting training exercises in and around the Moneague community of St Ann and the White River area of St Mary up to Friday, December 4. The training started November 27.

The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any firing, and therefore will pose no danger.

Residents are asked not to interfere with and/or move training aides. In the event that military items or paraphernalia are found, people should report it to the JDF headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone (876) 960-8776.