JDF conducts training exercise in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting training exercises in Savanna-la-Mar and surrounding areas in Westmoreland today.

The JDF advised residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers; however, they are asked to secure livestock until the end of the training and also not to interfere with and/or move security flags and notifications.

The JDF said that in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, it should be reported to the JDF headquarters at (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may also contact the JDF at (876) 960-8776.