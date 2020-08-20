JDF confirms lockdown, says 4 soldiers got COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says in an attempt to keep its members healthy and physically capable of executing their duties and responsibilities to the nation, it confined all military camps, bases, and duty stations with effect from yesterday.
“The confinement is aimed at keeping the soldiers in a safe, sterile environment, especially as the national COVID-19 numbers continue to spike,” the JDF said in a news release.
“The decision to impose the confinement was mainly due to a desire to maintain operational effectiveness.”
The JDF says it has seen a total of four cases of COVID-19 among its soldiers since the pandemic began. Of the four cases, one has since recovered and the other three are currently in isolation receiving treatment.
“The JDF is also reassuring the public that it has adequate isolation and treatment facilities to manage its current, and any possible increase in COVID-19 cases.
“We have a robust medical system and a number of designated isolation areas set up across our bases to treat soldiers. We have also adopted stringent sanitisation measures to help our soldiers stay safe. Additionally, we have mandated the wearing of JDF approved face masks while on duty and embarked on aggressive internal communications to help drive awareness of COVID-19 prevention best practises,” it said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy