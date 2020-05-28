JDF investigating joint military/police shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is currently investigating a report that a woman was shot and killed by members of a joint military/police patrol team in the Bryce Hill community of August Town yesterday, May 27, 2020.

In addition to conducting its own internal investigation, the JDF is cooperating with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), who have commenced investigations into the incident. The JDF is encouraging persons who may have information concerning this incident to contact INDECOM, the JCF or the JDF at its tip line 876 837-8888.

- Kimberley Hibbert