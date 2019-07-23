JDF soldier arrested in 'One Don Gang' investigation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch is confirming that a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has been arrested in connection with ongoing investigations surrounding the 'One Don Gang' in St Catherine.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime and Security, Fitz Bailey, last week disclosed that 24 alleged members of the gang had been charged for offences under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act, as well as with conspiracy to murder.

The identity of the JDF member is being withheld pending further investigations.

More information later.