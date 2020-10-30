JDF soldiers face court on ganja charges

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers were this morning escorted to the St Elizabeth Parish Court in relation to multiple charges stemming from a recent ganja bust in the parish.

The soldiers 39-year-old Roan Mendez and 38-year-old Robert Smith were arrested following a joint police/ military operation that busted $6 million worth of ganja on October 13 in Gutters, St Elizabeth.

Both men were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent, possession and dealing of ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja.

Kasey Williams