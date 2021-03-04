JDF to conduct live firing exercise at Up Park Camp tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be conducting live firing exercises in the vicinity of Briggs Park, Up Park Camp, Kingston 5 tomorrow.

The force said the live firing exercise will be confined to the 30-metre range in Up Park Camp, and will pose no danger to members of the public or property.

However, members of the public may contact the JDF at (876) 960-8776 in the event that there are concerns about the firing.