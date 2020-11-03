JDF to conduct training exercise in Hellshire

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting training exercises in and around the Hellshire Heights area in St Catherine tomorrow.

In a statement today the JDF advised residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger.

The JDF also urged residents not to interfere with and/or move training aides. In the event that unexploded paraphernalia are found, residents are urged to report it to the JDF headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960-8776.