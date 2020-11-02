JDF to conduct training exercise in Moneague, St Ann
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) says it will be conducting training exercises in and around the Orange Park, Lydford Community, St Ann beginning tomorrow November 3 to Friday November 6.
In a statement today the JDF said resident should not be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers as the training exercises in their community will not involve any live firing and therefore will pose no danger. The JDF also urged residents not to interfere with and/or move training aides.
“In the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, please report it to the JDF headquarters at telephone number (876) 960-8776,” the statement said.
Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960-8776.
